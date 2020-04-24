8 things to know about retail to-go in Texas as businesses across the state begin re-opening today

Texas is re-opening some businesses on Friday as it is now allowing retail businesses to provide to-go services.

Here are key things to know about how this will all work:

1. This is who can open

Retail stores are allowed to reopen for business on April 24 though they may only provide pick-up services.

The guidelines do not apply to businesses that are considered essential. The guidance is based on the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

2. You can’t enter a building

Customers may purchase items from a retail location for pickup, delivery by mail, or delivery to the customer’s doorstep, but may not enter the building.

3. Payments should be made over phone or online, if possible

All payments should be done over the phone or internet if possible, and contact should be minimized if remote payment is not available. Purchased items should be delivered by the employee to the backseat or trunk of the customer’s vehicle whenever possible to minimize physical contact with the customer.

4. Workers have to wash their hands

Employees must wash or sanitize their hands after each interaction with a customer, and whenever possible, must disinfect any item that came into contact with the customer. Purchased items should be delivered by an employee or third party carrier and delivered to the customer’s doorstep. The employee or third-party carrier may not enter the customer’s house or business.

5. Employees have to be screened

All employees must be screened before coming into the business for new or worsening cough; shortness of breath; sore throat; loss of taste or smell; feeling feverish or a measured temperature greater than or equal to 100 degrees; or known close contact with a person who is lab-confirmed to have COVID-19. Any employee who meets any of these criteria should be sent home. Employees must maintain at least 6 feet separation from one another.

6. This also applies to restaurants

Restaurants can continue to operate by delivery and curbside pickup. Abbott has not lifted the order that restricts dine-in service.

7. More re-openings are coming

Another round of re-openings will be announced April 27 and sometime in May. However, the extent of that announcement will be determined by the overall trend of new infections and hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

8. Many malls will re-open

Houston-area malls on Friday opened some of their retailers. Here’s a list.

