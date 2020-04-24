3 people found shot dead in South Side apartment; Police looking for 2 men

HOUSTON – Police are searching for two men after three people were found dead in an apartment building after a shooting early Friday morning on Houston’s south side.

Police say another person is in critical condition after the shooting in the 4700 block of Ward Street.

Shooting: 4700 Ward. Prelim info: 4 people shot, only 1 conscious. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 24, 2020

Authorities have not released the identities of the two men and one woman who were killed.

The two men were wearing dark clothing and fled the scene on foot, police say, and possibly left in a nearby waiting vehicle. Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.