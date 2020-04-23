Texas sues egg producer for alleged price gouging

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit Thursday in a Harris County court claiming that Cal-Maine Foods Inc., the largest producer of eggs in the country, is price gouging, according to a press release.

The price of a dozen eggs was around $1 in early March but has since skyrocketed to more than $3, though there are no issues with supply or significant disruptions, according to the court filing. Paxton said Cal-Maine is “simply charging more because it can, or, more specifically, because the pandemic caused market demand to jump.”

Penalties for violating the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act include fines of up to $10,000 per violation, plus an additional $250,000 if elderly consumers were affected. Cal-Maine did not immediately respond to a request for comment. — Naomi Andu