Landlord buys prime rib dinner for tenants to show appreciation

FAIRVIEW, Ore. – (KGW/NBC News) An Oregon chef-turned-apartment manager is giving back to his tenants and helping one of his favorite restaurants at the same time.

"We have a lot of really good tenants,” apartment manager Rob Mager says. “A lot of them have been there 20 years.”

Mager reached out to Bumpers Grill & Bar in Fairview to prepare and deliver around 225 meals to his tenants over four nights.

“It's a nice gesture,” says Dean Hurford, who owns Bumpers with his wife Marcia. “I was like 'Okay, how do we simplify that?' And he was like, 'No, I don't want to simplify that, I want prime rib, I want great dinners!’”

Mager said he wanted to show appreciation to his tenants.

“At least one night they don't have to cook or do dishes and they can have a little restaurant meal,” he says.

On Tuesday evening, residents of the Benford Court Apartments in Gresham received the free dinners: a selection of prime rib, chicken cordon bleu and cheeseburgers.

