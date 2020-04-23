HERE 2 HELP: Ways to support isolated medical professionals, seniors and patients with this amazing Houston-based initiative

(Be the Peace Be the Hope - Facebook)

HOUSTON – Medical professionals, seniors and patients isolated due to the coronavirus are in much need of our support during these times.

If you wish to make their days a little brighter, a Houston-based non-governmental arts organization, along with other arts groups and schools around the world, has created an initiative to do just that.

Be the Peace Be the Hope, a collective of the Texan-French Alliance for the Arts hopes to inspire, send relief, spark joy and create a chain of hope and solidarity to battle against fear and hopelessness in the face of the pandemic through its HeArts for Hope, Arts for All initiative.

To join them in their efforts and send your support, you can make one of the following creations:

Create a heart design

Write a message or poem of no more than 150 words

Send music, no longer than 2:30 minutes

Send a video, no longer than 1:30 minutes

All creations should be emailed to bepeacebehope@gmail.com. For larger files, it is recommended to send them as a Dropbox or Google Drive link.

The organizations will digitally deliver the creations to medical professionals, seniors isolated in nursing homes and hospitalized patients battling with COVID-19 around the world.

For more information about the Houston-based initiative, visit bepeacebehope.com.

View the heart designs gallery here.

