14-year-old killed in shooting in SW Houston; investigation underway, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a shooting that left a 14-year-old dead in southwest Houston Wednesday.

Police said the incident happened in the 11100 block of Leawood at around 10 p.m. when officers got a call about the teen being shot.

Shooting-Homicide: 10100 Leawood Dr. Prelim info: Teen male shot, transported to area hospital where pronounced deceased. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 23, 2020

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, an ambulance was already there. Police said the victim was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers said they have been interviewing the people at the house, but the circumstances that led up to the shooting are still undetermined. This is an ongoing investigation.