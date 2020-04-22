SUPPORT LOCAL: How this advertising company in Katy plans to help other local businesses affected by the pandemic

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

How did the business start?

Advertising Direct Sales & Magazine started in Katy in 1985. Owner Mary Florack was a single mother of two children, who saw the need for a small business to help other small businesses grow and at the same time give a discount to the community that was growing exponentially. “It turned out to be a great idea,” Florack wrote to KPRC. “It was very beneficial to all the advertisers and residents in the Katy area.” Since then, the company has grown to 12 areas and is now producing a new magazine called Premier Katy and Premier Cypress, along with The Pocketbook Inc.

What services does Advertising Direct Sales & Magazine offer?

“We are looking to help our small businesses to stay in business with this terrible situation,” Florack wrote. “With COVID-19, we need to stick and work together to get to the other side.”

The company wants to help other local businesses by offering a single piece of postcard mailing that will help bring business through the door immediately. Florack said the response rate has always been excellent.

How is Advertising Direct Sales & Magazine dealing with current challenges?

At the time, the company is unable to produce its new Premier Katy and Premier Cypress magazines, as well as The Pocketbook Coupons, which has been around for 36 years.

“This is a family-owned and operated business, so we can and do relate to all of the small businesses’ problems and hardships," Florack wrote. “We all need help now.”

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

If you are interested in doing a postcard promotion for your business, give Mary a call at (281) 222-1944. “As a small business ourselves, your business will be helping us as we are helping you," Florack wrote.

Visit pocketbookcoupons.com for more information.

To view a list of other Houston businesses you can support, click here.