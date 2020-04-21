Woman gunned down at SW Houston gas station was in a stolen vehicle, police say

HOUSTON – A woman is dead after she was shot at a gas station in southwest Houston.

The shooting happened around 6:20 a.m. at a Texaco station on Beechnut Street at Cook Road, police said.

Police said the woman was pumping gas when a man came up to her and opened fire on the woman before fleeing on foot.

The woman walked about 20 yards away from the vehicle she was in and was hit by another vehicle with another woman and a baby inside, authorities said.

Officers said the woman and her baby were transported to a hospital to be checked. The woman who was hit was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to investigators, the woman is believed to have died from the gunshot wound. The plates to the vehicle she was in came back as stolen, police said.

Police said they are still searching for the gunman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.