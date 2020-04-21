This savage Twitter account is judging celebs’ homes: 10 of the best decor take downs, praises

HOUSTON – A Twitter account is taking on the décor everyone is now seeing on TV in the backgrounds of people’s homes.

Room Rater, which now has more than 200,000 followers, is rating the interior of talking heads’ homes as the coronavirus pandemic continues, with an eye on plants, books, lamps, art and photos behind the person speaking on TV. Read more about the account on TODAY.com.

Here are 10 of our favorite posts from the just-for-fun social media account, created by Claude Taylor, a 57-year-old from the Washington D.C. area.

You live in a hobbit house, but the kids are adorbs. 7/10 @jimmyfallon pic.twitter.com/AepGSoAF1o — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) April 18, 2020

No one likes @piersmorgan but this is quite nice. It would be a nine except for that white book thing. 8/10 pic.twitter.com/dN5GtufF0X — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) April 19, 2020

We love #michaelche, but this room looks like you’ve lived there since you were a teenager. 6/10. pic.twitter.com/ozkVA0IkFM — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) April 19, 2020

This is every basement I partied in as a teen but with a worse rug. Lamp gets a point though 5/10 @LisaDNews pic.twitter.com/mYyIa6ZU8Z — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) April 20, 2020

It’s a bit of mess coming to terms with it all. But it somehow works. 7/10. ⁦@BillKristol⁩ pic.twitter.com/fsxeY56rls — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) April 21, 2020

The room is a 6 but add 2 for voodoo assist. 8/10. @34billy42 pic.twitter.com/ekUqVVVeW2 — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) April 20, 2020

Sad shelf. Horrid blinds. The cords could kill someome. 2/10 @ddale8 pic.twitter.com/dzN9yAfvC6 — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) April 19, 2020