This savage Twitter account is judging celebs’ homes: 10 of the best decor take downs, praises

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

HOUSTON – A Twitter account is taking on the décor everyone is now seeing on TV in the backgrounds of people’s homes.

Room Rater, which now has more than 200,000 followers, is rating the interior of talking heads’ homes as the coronavirus pandemic continues, with an eye on plants, books, lamps, art and photos behind the person speaking on TV. Read more about the account on TODAY.com.

Here are 10 of our favorite posts from the just-for-fun social media account, created by Claude Taylor, a 57-year-old from the Washington D.C. area.

