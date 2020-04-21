Infant shot at residence in northeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating the shooting of an infant in northeast Houston Tuesday morning.

According to HPD, the child is in stable condition after being shot at a residence located in the 10400 block of Envoy at around 1:29 a.m.Units are still at the hospital.

Shooting: Infant was brought to an area hospital with gun shot wounds. Infant is in stable condition. Investigation is on going. #hounews

CC13 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 21, 2020

It is unknown the exact age of the infant and which hospital they were transported to, police said.

Police said it is still unclear how the child was shot.

This is an ongoing investigation.