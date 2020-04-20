Young student opens free neighborhood pantry in Friendswood

HOUSTON – For many kids, the past few weeks have been filled with online learning and lessons guided by their parents. But, one Friendswood Elementary School student is teaching all of us about giving.

Alexandra Castillo is a third grader with some big goals.

"This is my food pantry, we have lots of food, candy, and snacks for my community," she said.

The idea sparked after the stay-at-home orders, which closed schools and many businesses amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"I explained to Alexandra that I was having a hard time finding food," said Alexandra's mom, Julie.

Alexandra figured if her mom was having trouble, so were others. She started a free community pantry, which is stocked with food and toiletries for whoever may need them.

"When people take food, we put other food back in," she said.

The items to start the pantry were compiled from another one of Alexandra's public service projects. She made and sold over 300 masks for those in need.

"One way we were able to get a lot of donations is that Alexandra has been selling face masks to anyone who needs them," Julie said. "When they asked if they could pay her, we tell them, well donations are appreciated, but we would rather have donations for the pantry."

Alexandra proves you don’t have to be an adult to teach a community how to care for each other. She said she hopes to expand into other neighborhoods soon.