Spring ISD hosting virtual graduation for Class of 2020, followed by in-person celebration later this summer

HOUSTON – High school graduation, a major celebration for students and families, has been altered due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has closed all Texas public and private schools, colleges and universities for this school year. Local school districts are doing its best to recognize this special day.

Spring ISD is planning two graduation ceremonies for Class of 2020: a virtual one in June and in-person ceremony in July.

“We heard loud and clear from our families that they wanted the opportunity for the graduates to walk across the stage even if that was later this year, so we are going to do our best to make that happen,” said Spring ISD Superintendent Rodney E. Watson. “By planning for both a virtual ceremony and an in-person ceremony, we’re hoping to give our Class of 2020 an experience that is as close to the traditional graduation experience as possible during this unprecedented time. We want to recognize and celebrate them because they are truly a remarkable group of young people.”

The virtual graduation will include all the usual pomp and circumstance including speeches and student roll class. The district will use an online platform to allow graduates, families and friends to participate from their homes. Then the week of July 27, the district is hosting in-person graduations at the Spring ISD Planet Ford Stadium. The nighly commencement activities will begin at 7 p.m.

In addition, summer graduates will be able to take the stage at the in-person ceremony with their classmates, rather than in a separate ceremony, the district said.

“This will be an opportunity to bring each class together in a special way,” Watson said. “Our Planet Ford Stadium is the perfect venue to host these ceremonies because it’s a beautiful facility with lots of space to celebrate our graduates.”

Here is the lineup for the virtual graduation on June 6:

9 a.m. - Dekaney High School

11:30 a.m. - Spring Early College Academy

2 p.m. - Westfield High School

4:30 p.m. - Spring High School

7 p.m. - Carl Wunsche Sr. High School

Here is the lineup for the in-person graduation for the week of July 27: