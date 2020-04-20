New COVID-19 testing site opens in Humble Monday

HUMBLE, Texas – Harris County opened the first COVID-19 testing site in Humble on Monday.

Leaders hope to make it easier for people in the area to get tested. Medical staff will be able to test about 120 people a day.

They will prioritize those with symptoms, but if someone thinks they were exposed to an infected person, they can also be tested.

By opening in Humble, the county wants to make testing more accessible to people, including children under 13.

“This site and the companion sites that we have do the nasal swab, which is what you must do when you’re dealing with those kinds of tests with the 13 and under,” said Harris County Commissioner Jack Cagle.

They expect to receive the results in two days.

“Those who are younger are still those individuals who can contract the disease, may not show symptoms, but then be carriers who can infect others,” said Shah, MD, Executive Director, Harris County Public Health.

People must first register at readyharris.org, or call 713-439-6000.

The site will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. this Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.