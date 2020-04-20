Houstonians who visit these restaurants and retail shops in the Heights could win a prize worth $1,000

Revive Development, a real estate developer with holdings in the Houston Heights neighborhood has launched a new initiative to promote its tenants that need assistance amid the pandemic, Culture Map reports.

Revive Development has created a bingo card that promotes its 24 retail tenants.

According to Culture Map, the developer is offering incentives to people who visit at least four establishments on the bingo card.

To play, follow the instructions on the Instagram post.

To mark out a business, players need to purchase a meal, product, or service through take-out or online then email receipts with the bingo card to marketing@reviveco.com

The first 10 players who complete a bingo across one line will win a prize package worth over $250.

The first player to get a blackout will win a prize package worth $1,000.