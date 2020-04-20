Houston high school staff share ‘Manic Monday’ mashup from coronavirus quarantine

HOUSTON – Need something bright to start your week? Try watching staff from one Houston high school perform “Manic Monday" without cracking a smile.

A YouTube video of The Bangles hit posted on YouTube Monday, showing staff members in their homes preparing for another Monday of remote learning. Some work from a hammock while others wash their hands and read books from their apparent specialty. Others wrangle children and cats.

The video description reads, “A peek inside a typical morning for the Kinder HSPVA faculty and staff during the quarantine. Enjoy!”

Go ahead -- watch it now:

