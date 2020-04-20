82ºF

Local News

Here’s where you can find gas under $1.25 per gallon in Houston right now

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, file photo, a woman pumps gas at a convenience store in Pittsburgh. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday, March 15, 2020, that gas prices could continue to fall as demand shrinks amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
In just over a month, prices of gas have plummeted as the coronavirus outbreak influenced stay-at-home orders.

As fewer people are commuting to school and work daily, gas tanks don’t need to be refilled as frequently.

At the beginning of March, the average price of gas was just over $2 per gallon, which some gas stations around Houston are still charging, according to GasBuddy.

GasBuddy reports the current average price of gas in Houston is $1.57 per gallon.

Here’s where Houstonians can get gas for less than $1.25 per gallon:

• Tick Tock Grocery - $1.18

620 E South St., Alvin, Texas

• Katy Food Mart - $1.19

811 Ave D, Katy, Texas

• Smart Shop - $1.19

2022 W South St., Alvin, Texas

• Texaco - $1.23

3151 S Dairy Ashford Road, Houston, Texas

