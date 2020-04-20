Here 2 Help: Famed restaurateur, James Beard Award winner Chris Shepherd shares how you can help the Houston restaurant worker

HOUSTON – The massive yellow booths built in center of Houston’s Hay Merchant restaurant dining room sat empty except for one man Friday morning: Chris Shepherd.

Sitting by himself where he would normally help serve hundreds of people, the James Beard Award-winning chef sat and dished up something else – the reality of the coronavirus era for the Houston-area food and beverage worker.

“This is a new scenario,” he said. “(We have people that) went from either cooking or bar-tending or what-have-you to listening to people’s stories of life and death. … I want people to understand the stress that people in our industry go through.”

Shepherd, at helm of the Southern Smoke Foundation, is facing unprecedented times for himself and his charity, founded in 2015.

Through the now-normal glitches of Zoom teleconferencing, Shepherd explained Southern Smoke – designed to raise funds to support and assist those in the food and beverage community during difficult times -- has been inundated with applications.

During Hurricane Harvey, the organization received fewer than 300 applications. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Shepherd said it has received more than 20,000 applications for aid from those with ties to the hospitality industry.

To deal with the influx, his organization has hired out-of-work restaurant staff, growing in the past weeks from three people to 30.

Shepherd said it’s important for people who have ties to the restaurant industry to speak to people who are in the same line of work, in similar circumstances.

“(If you’re not talking to someone in the same industry), it’s like you’re talking to someone’s mom that’s like, ‘It’s going to be OK.’ And it’s like, you don’t know,” Shepherd said.

The stress of being that ear for the industry has taken its toll. On a recent conference call with Southern Smoke staff from their at-home quarantine call centers, he urged workers to take a break.

“Just to know that they hear the stories,” Shepherd said. “It’s like, at this meeting, (I told them) ‘I know you guys have more to get back to, but I need you to take 20 minutes and go outside and get some fresh air and take a little walk, then you can get back to it.”

Shepherd said the organization has already given away more than $700,000 to 400 families in need. He explained Southern Smoke is prioritizing extreme needs first, such as medical and financial emergencies.

The applications are vetted by a verifying committee and then given out by an award committee. Though not everyone qualifies, Shepherd said the organization tries to provide resources for everyone.

It’s all work that Shepherd started for a friend with multiple sclerosis five years ago and continues in a fundraising role, even as his own businesses take a major hit.

“We’re working with H-E-B now, we’re doing a lot of the take-and-bake and the drive-thru here at (Hay Merchant)," Shepherd said. “But when you’re 80 percent to 85 percent down, it just helps you keep the lights on, you know. But you’ve got to pivot and make the decisions the right way and not just jump and not have a system set up for it, so we are very thoughtful about what we do and how we do it.”

Amid this health crisis, Shepherd remains optimistic – and he said Houstonians give him reason.

“I had somebody two days ago that got their stimulus check and was like, ‘Look, I didn’t lose my job. I still have my payroll, so here’s my stimulus check.’ And it’s like, that’s just sheer generosity,” Shepherd said. “That’s not like, let me save this for a rainy day, it’s like this is a need now, let me do this for you.”

“People are coming out of the woodwork and doing crazy things,” he said. “And it’s so beneficial to make sure we get back to where we were before, if not better.”

How to help

Shepherd shared this message: “If you got a little extra donate it, if you need a little extra apply for it. You know, I never want to see anybody in a time of crisis because of this. We’re all in a time of crisis, everybody, you know, if you collect a paycheck right now, you’re in a time of crisis for the most part because we don’t know what’s going to happen. We don’t know when it’s going to end. We don’t know anything, but one thing I do know is that generous people out there are going to help our service industry out. Because these are the same people that you go see when it’s your special occasion, when it’s closing your deal for your business, it’s your charity foundation. We’re the first ones to come help you out, now it’s time to come help us out.”