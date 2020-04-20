Ask 2: Are there any daycares that are open for essential workers?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Are there any daycares that are open for essential workers?

Answer: Yes, with stay-at-home orders still in effect in Harris County and other surrounding counties, dozens of daycares remain open for parents considered essential workers.

We’ve compiled a list of open daycares across the Greater Houston area, some of which are offering discounts to first responders and other “essential” employees.

