11 answers to your questions about retail to-go, school closures and Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders

Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott announced a series of executive orders that modify and, in some cases, loosen restrictions that were put in place at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak.

Some of those orders include closing school until the end of the year and allowing retail to-go service.

Here’s a look at some of the key questions and answers we have received since the Friday orders were made.

If I am a nonessential employee that can return to work as a part of the reopening, am I able to enroll my kids in daycare since schools are closed?

Abbot recognizes child care facilities as an essential business.

Many daycares have remained open to provide child care to parents that must work.

KPRC compiled a list of open daycares across the Greater Houston area. To view the full list, click here.

Will schools use online learning programs through the end of the year?

That’s the plan though the programs will be different at each school district across Houston.

During which phase can we stop social distancing?

As the state undergoes a phased reopening, Texans are still expected to practice social distancing.

The lastest phase announced by Abbott still limits gatherings to five people or less and instructs individuals to remain 6 feet away from anyone who is not a member of their household.

Since the ban on nonessential surgeries has been loosened, are abortions accessible?

Abbott loosened a ban on nonessential surgeries. He said Friday it would be up to courts to decide if his order restores access to abortions.

What are the guidelines for visiting parks?

Park visitors must wear face coverings or masks, stay 6 feet away from anyone who is not a member of their household, and limit gatherings to five people or less.

Does this change anything for restaurants?

Restaurants can continue to operate by delivery and curbside pickup. Abbott has not lifted the order that restricts dine-in service.

Will customers be able to come into stores?

Beginning Friday, retailers considered nonessential can begin offering delivery and curbside pickup for online and over-the-phone orders, similar to the way restaurant takeout has operated.

Can we still continue to go to the grocery store?

Yes. The stay-home order is still in place which says that you can go to grocery stores but that you are encouraged to get out only for things that you absolutely need.

Can we meet in larger groups now?

You can now go to state parks starting on Monday but visitors must maintain social distancing standards and wear face masks. But you have to keep the size of your group to five.

Will services schools offer like meals continue?

That’s assumed to continue. Texas State Teachers Association President Noel Candelaria has urged the state to continue fully funding school districts and require them to keep paying hourly workers such as custodians and food service workers.

What other announcements might be coming?

Another round of re-openings will be announced April 27 and sometime in May. However, the extent of that announcement will be determined by the overall trend of new infections and hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

It’s possible that the next phase of the reopenings of Texas will look much like the guidance that was given to residents before the stay-home order was issued, which encouraged people to maintain social distancing guidelines and avoid gathering in groups of larger than 10.