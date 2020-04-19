Waller County Precinct 3 Chaplain makes full recovery after testing positive for coronavirus

SUGARLAND – Family, friends and people with the Waller County Precinct 3 greeted the department’s chaplain Charles Johnson, who was recently discharged from a hospital after recovering for COVID-19.

“If I wasn’t on camera, I’d probably be crying,” he said. "I just want to tell them. ‘I love you and thank you for coming.’”

Johnson’s life mission has been to serve and protect. He tested positive for COVID-19 the weekend of March 21 and has been fighting for his life since.

"This virus consumed my body, the inner part of my body and the motions of my body. I had to learn how to re-walk again," Johnson said.

Constable Herschel Smith said the goal was to remind Johnson how he means to the department.

“We just want to let him know how much we love him,” Smith said. “Knowing that he was an older gentleman and was in a high-risk category, for him to come through this it means a whole lot to me and everyone else.”

Johnson was given a full escort home and is now resting comfortably.