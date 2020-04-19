74ºF

This is how Texans reacted to schools being closed for the academic year

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

HOUSTON – On April 17, Gov. Greg Abbott announced schools would remain closed for the academic year.

Most schools across Texas closed for spring break and haven’t reopened since, moving classes online to finish the year’s curriculum. Now, they won’t be able to until the fall.

For some, the news was devasting as they hoped they could return to school for at least the last week or two.

Graduating high school and college seniors aren’t getting the farewell they have looked forward to.

Teachers who are moving to different schools or districts will disappear without saying goodbye to colleagues and students.

Parents who will return to work soon are wondering what to do with their school-aged kids at home.

Here’s how Texans reacted to learning schools are closed through the academic year:

