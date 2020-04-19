This is how Texans reacted to schools being closed for the academic year

HOUSTON – On April 17, Gov. Greg Abbott announced schools would remain closed for the academic year.

Most schools across Texas closed for spring break and haven’t reopened since, moving classes online to finish the year’s curriculum. Now, they won’t be able to until the fall.

For some, the news was devasting as they hoped they could return to school for at least the last week or two.

Graduating high school and college seniors aren’t getting the farewell they have looked forward to.

Teachers who are moving to different schools or districts will disappear without saying goodbye to colleagues and students.

Parents who will return to work soon are wondering what to do with their school-aged kids at home.

Here’s how Texans reacted to learning schools are closed through the academic year:

texas gov announced schools are closed for the rest of the school year and now i’m crying ! my friends aren’t gonna get a graduation and i’m not gonna see them before they go to college — emily ⁷ bangbangcon (@gIossuIt) April 17, 2020

So Texas has closed schools for the remainder of the year but want to reopen the club next week? WHAT😂😭 — Lydia D. (@lydiathegreat_) April 17, 2020

Texas schools closed for the rest of the school year.



If you need me, I'll be under my bed, sucking my thumb and weeping.



My son will be hanging off the ceiling fan giggling gleefully. Just as he's been doing since March 6. Someone is going to need therapy.



Me. It's me. — Lyssa Graham (@LyssaGraham) April 17, 2020

so we're gonna open Texas again but keep the kids out of school and who exactly is going to watch them/help them with home schooling while we're all back at work......... asking for a friend — Emillie De Leon (@__emilliedeleon) April 17, 2020

Gov. Abbott just announced that Texas schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year. My heart is broken... My students are my kids, and I miss them everyday. 💔#missmykids #QuaranTeach #heartbroken #studentsforlife pic.twitter.com/Zpu5uI7SUx — Jennifer Atkins (@Defkins2010) April 17, 2020

Man the announcement from Greg Abbott about schools staying closed shattered my heart. I’m moving out of Houston and I won’t get to say bye to my speech friends. This hurts a lot. They’re going to wonder why I left them. — BK (@BK_mindtricks) April 17, 2020

Texas schools are closed for the rest of the school year . Im so sad that my daughter wont get to say goodbye to her kindergarten teacher & wont have a graduation 👩🏽‍🎓 i was looking forward to it 😞 — αвву (@mrtzabby) April 18, 2020

Schools in Texas are now closed. I guess that means my daughter officially graduated from high school today. #Classof2020 — Ms. Vic (@CoolKatVic) April 17, 2020

