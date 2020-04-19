SUPPORT LOCAL: Owner of 911 Dryer Vent Cleaning shares business story and benefits of his services

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

How did the business start?

Owner Lee Wells served as a firefighter with the Cy-Fair Fire Department for nearly 10 years after graduating from high school in 2010. “After seeing the devastation of fires and what they do to a family, I put the business mindset that I have had since I was a little kid to work,” Wells wrote to KPRC.

What services does 911 Dryer Vent Cleaning offer?

911 Dryer Vent Cleaning performs dryer vent cleaning in residential homes. Wells cleans the entire length of the home’s venting system, from the dryer all the way to the exit point, which in some homes can be up to 30 feet.

Wells said there are many benefits of dryer vent cleaning including reducing the risk of fire, lowering your electricity bill, extending life of dryer, reducing dry time and reducing airborne allergens in your home.

“Not having this service done on a yearly basis is a major fire hazard,” Wells wrote. “Annually over 15,000 homes go up in flames due to improperly maintained dryer vents.”

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

Visit 911dvc.com to view its services.

To view a list of other Houston businesses you can support, click here.