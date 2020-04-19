SUPPORT LOCAL: Meyerland Martial Arts says they are Houston Strong and ‘determined to evolve to the circumstances’

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

How did the business start?

Mike Nebgen and his wife opened their business in Meyerland in June of 1996, after about 10 years, they relocated across the street to Beechnut and Hillcroft and doubled their facility. Since then, the business slowly grew to become one of the largest martial art schools in Texas. And then three floods happened. Nebgen described it as a real gut punch combo to Meyerland and Bellaire. In the last 6-10 months, they began to see some growth again. At the beginning of March, they were growing strong again and now are determined to evolve to the circumstances. “We are Houston Strong," Nebgen wrote to KPRC.

What services does Meyerland Martial Arts offer?

Meyerland Martial Arts has been providing traditional martial arts instruction, life skills and specialized adult fitness including kickboxing and yoga for almost 25 years.

Where is Meyerland Martial Arts located?

Meyerland Martial Arts is located at 8600 Hillcroft Avenue.

How is the business dealing with current challenges?

Upon the stay-home order, Nebgen said he realized they had a perfect solution for all of Houston, they began conducting livestream virtual martial arts and fitness classes to their students.

“We must do all we can to keep people healthy and connected to their training,” Nebgen wrote. “As it turns out, we are realizing that the parents love it when we have these classes because they know that their child is engaged in a program that teaches life skills, discipline, fitness and focus. Plus, mom and dad get a little break while we teach.”

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

Visit meyerlandmartialarts.com to view its virtual services.

To view a list of other Houston businesses you can support, click here.