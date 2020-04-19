Ask 2: When can I get a haircut?

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: When can I get a haircut?

Answer: It’s still uncertain.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced the guidelines for a phased reopening of the Texas economy on Friday, April 17.

Details of reopening businesses in the cosmetic services industry were not included in the plan.

RELATED: Abbott keeps schools closed, reopens state parks, allows retail-to-go, loosens some medical restrictions

Salon owners in Texas are urging the governor to address the reopening of their businesses in the next update that is scheduled for April 27.

Austin NBC affiliate, KXAN, reports a Central Texas licensed cosmetologist has created an online petition to allow beauty professionals to resume providing service to one client at a time, starting May 1.

The petition addressed to Abbott has received more than 12,000 signatures.

