Takeout Shoutout: Pinkerton’s Barbecue in the Heights

HOUSTON – Pinkerton’s Barbecue in the Heights has a real down-home feel. The Texas craft barbecue joint specializes in prime-beef and brisket. The mean is so tender it almost falls apart.

Everything is made fresh in their kitchen. The crew will serve you whatever you want. Meats are served by the pound like they used to do in the old days.

Customers can design any plate of BBQ, fill it with what you love.

What we love about Pinkerton’s is the emphasis on true quality.

Pinkerton’s is located on Airline. But no matter where you are, it is worth the drive for this mouthwatering barbecue.

When you see Grant Pinkerton, the owner, say hi and tell him KPRC 2 sent you. They open daily at 11:00 for takeout.

Pinkerton’s Barbecue

Address: 1504 Airline Drive, Houston

Phone: 713-802-2000