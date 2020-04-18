SUPPORT LOCAL: This sporting goods store owner says it’s a privilege to lead people toward healthier, more active lives

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

How did the business start?

Fleet Feet Sports Houston is locally owned and operated by Jim Braden. Braden, a native Texan, is a graduate of the University of Houston and has been involved in the running community since moving to Houston in the 70s. Braden turned his passion for running into a business when he opened the first store in Rice Village on Oct. 15, 1987. Since then, he has opened four more stores in the city and its surrounding areas. Braden has participated in numerous races, from 5K’s and 10K’s to marathons and ultra-marathons. He has ran 10 marathons including Boston in 1991. He loves running, baseball and all things U of H. Braden’s family is all very involved in the day-to-day operation of the business.

“As a company, we believe it’s a privilege to serve our community and lead people toward healthier, more active lives,” Braden wrote to KPRC. “We believe in putting others before ourselves and putting down our phones to hear how we can help. We believe the value of a pair of running shoes isn’t measured in dollars, it’s measured by the miles that change lives.”

Where is Fleet Feet Houston located?

Fleet Feet has five locations across the Houston area.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

“We’re still here for you,“ the business wrote to KPRC. “The in-store experience at our stores may be unavailable right now, but you can still shop with us via phone, email or online. The best running brands are now at your fingertips.”

The store is offering free shipping on all phone and email orders. To shop, email them at order@fleetfeethouston.com or visit fleetfeethouston.com for more information.

To view a list of other Houston businesses you can support, click here.