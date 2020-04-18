SUPPORT LOCAL: RV World of Texas, a family-owned and operated business, has served the Houston area for 30 years

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

How did the business start?

“We started with one RV and a telephone in our kitchen,” the business wrote to KPRC. “We now serve Houston, Katy and surrounding communities from a 5-acre facility on I-10 west in Katy. We found success by smiling and saying ‘Sure we’d be delighted to help!’”

What services does RV World of Texas offer?

RV World of Texas rents motorhomes to families taking vacations, refineries offering temporary housing for refinery workers, flood victims, house fires victims and emergency response personnel.

Where is RV World of Texas located?

RV World of Texas is located at 26304 Katy Freeway.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

You can help this business by booking for future trips. Visit autorvworldoftexas.com for more information or give them a ring at (281) 392-7963.

