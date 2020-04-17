SUPPORT LOCAL: Get to know Wild Birds Unlimited Katy, who says it provides ways to enjoy nature from the comfort of your home

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

How did the business start?

After 40 plus years of working for a major airline, owner Bob Hoefer retired and wanted something enjoyable to keep him busy. Hoefer had been a fan of Wild Birds Unlimited and bird watching for decades, so he chose to open a franchise that would allow him to share his passion. His success comes from his ability and eagerness to share his knowledge in an entertaining fashion. The business is still relatively new, but he is dedicated to being there for the needs of the birds and the customers. “Our customers love hanging around, sharing their experiences and laughter,” Mona Hoefer wrote to KPRC.

What services does Wild Birds Unlimited Katy offer?

Wild Birds Unlimited Katy brings people and nature together by providing ways to enjoy nature from the comfort of their homes. The business offers quality bird food, feeders and nesting boxes, as well as advice and solutions. “We carry many options for attracting and observing birds in their natural environment," Hoefer wrote. “We love getting to know our customers and sharing stories and adventures.”

Where is Wild Birds Unlimited Katy located?

Wild Birds Unlimited Katy is located at 23930 Westheimer Parkway.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

You can help this business through online shopping. Visit order.wbu.com/katy to view its products.

