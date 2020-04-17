Q&A: What Trump’s ‘Opening up America Again’ plan may mean for you

President Donald Trump unveiled new guidelines on Thursday meant to help states loosen their social distancing restrictions.

The three-phase “Opening up America Again” plan is aimed at clearing the way for an easing of restrictions in areas with low transmission of the coronavirus while keeping them in place in harder-hit locations.

Here are answers to key questions you may have:

When are states allowed to start re-opening?

Trump said the target for states that are ready is May 1 and that date came in consultation with Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx, medical leaders of the administration’s coronavirus task force. Trump described the two doctors’ sign-off on May 1 date as a “negotiation.”

“It was a little bit of a negotiation that that’s the way it should be,” Trump said. “I guess, I hope it is that way usually, but we all do want to see things open.”

White House officials stressed that there is no timeline for rolling out this plan. However, governors who feel they meet the guidelines can move into Phase 1 as of Friday.

What does the first phase of the reopening suggest?

In the first phase of reopening, the guidelines suggests schools that are currently closed should remain so and employees who are able to telework should keep working from home.

Large venues, including some restaurants, can operate under strict social distancing protocols. Gyms can open as long as they maintain social distancing guidelines, but bars should remain shuttered.

The guidelines still recommend minimizing nonessential travel, and indicate vulnerable populations should remain sheltered-in-place.

Are there states that may open before May 1?

Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said Wednesday there were nine states with fewer than 1,000 cases each who may be the first to lift distancing restrictions. Trump said he believed there could be nearly 30 states in "extremely good shape," and repeated his assertion that certain places may be able to reopen sooner than May 1.

But even among the nine states with the lowest case counts -- Maine, Vermont, West Virginia, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Alaska and Hawaii -- not all governors have expressed an eagerness to quickly reopen. Some, such as North Dakota, still appear to be experiencing an increase in cases, meaning their peaks could be weeks away.

Are there new outbreaks?

While the number of new cases is dropping in some states, health officials have identified new outbreaks. In New Hampshire, clusters were identified at three long-term care facilities, according to Lori Shibinette, health commissioner with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

Meanwhile, more than half of the 143 new cases of Covid-19 in South Dakota were linked to the Smithfield Foods plant, one of the country's largest pork processing facilities, a spokesman with the state's health department said.

An influential model previously cited by the White House shows that number of new cases has dropped on a national level while "places like New York seem to be stuck at the peak for longer than we originally expected."

Are states extending their stay-at-home orders?

New York and six other Northeast states extended stay-at-home orders through at least May 15. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has said his city will likely not permit public sporting events and concerts until next year.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the creation of the "Resilient Louisiana" task force, which will work toward the reopening of the state's economy.

What states are working on a regional plan?

Several governors extended stay-at-home orders to fight the coronavirus and new partnerships had emerged among them before Trump told them they will call their "own shots."

Seven states -- Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky -- will work together to reopen the Midwest regional economy, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced.

"We will make decisions based on facts, science, and recommendations from experts in health care, business, labor, and education," Whitmer said in a statement.

Will states increase testing before opening things up?

Before social distancing mandates are relaxed, authorities and experts say that increased coronavirus testing will have to be conducted nationwide to track how much the virus has penetrated communities and enable officials to separate those who are infected.

Following Trump's call with the governors, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper emphasized the need for testing and personal protective equipment, noting the federal government should step in.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee called rapid testing the key to determining when emergency restrictions can be lifted. "We need to build the equivalent of a fire brigade," he said.

— Compiled by The Associated Press and CNN