Memorial Hermann hospital staff honored with parade by local church in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND – A parade of cars visited a group of stellar people on the front lines in the fight against coronavirus.

Members of River Pointe Church in Richmond honored physicians, nurses, and other medical staff at the Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.

"Oh my gosh, it was such an emotional high for us," said the hospital's chief nursing officer Seleria Fletcher.

The balloons, the signs and the show of support is just what the doctor ordered, she said.

"That gives them the energy to come to work every day," Fletcher said. "'Because they're leaving their families and it makes them feel good."

Dr. Daryl Dichoso, the facility's chief hospitalist, shared a similar sentiment.

"This kind of love and support genuinely, it encourages us to work even harder," he said.

The pastor at River Pointe said heroes don't usually understand they're heroes in the middle of a battle. The church wanted to make sure the medical staff understood how important they are.

“Without these people, we’d all be in trouble,” said Rev. Patrick Kelley. “And so we wanted them to keep fighting on, and to stand firm, and to be strong, and to know that we got they’re back.”