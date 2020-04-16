Website launches to help essential workers find child care

Multiple state agencies have partnered to launch a website to help essential workers find child care near them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project, which stems from the state’s Frontline Child Task Force, includes a map of licensed child care centers and homes, as well as their hours and how much space is available. The task force includes representatives from the Texas Workforce Commission, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, the Texas Education Association and Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has made it particularly difficult for parents who still have to work in essential jobs, but have young children and need child care,” Ed Serna, executive director of the Texas Workforce Commission, said in a statement. “Texas needs these essential workers on the job, but they need the peace of mind of having a safe, regulated facility to take care of their children.”

The workforce commission also allocated $200 million in funds to help cover child care costs for essential workers. — Clare Proctor