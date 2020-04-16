SUPPORT LOCAL: This family-owned and operated tattoo shop says it offers ‘the best prices in the area’

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

How did the business start?

“We started a year ago, it’s a new twist on tattoo shops being that we are family-owned and operated, " the shop wrote to KPRC. "What has helped us most is that our customers are treated as if they are family or long time friends and that has helped us with our loyal customers. They know that without their business and support we wouldn’t still be open today.”

What services does Southern Painful Pleazurez Tattoos and Piercings offer?

“We offer the best prices in the area on tattoos and piercings,” the shop wrote. “We offer discounts regularly through our Facebook page. Our tattoos start at $45 and piercings start at $15.”

Where is Southern Painful Pleazurez Tattoos and Piercings located?

The shop is located at 11950 Perry Road Suite C.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

You can help this business after it re-opens. Visit its website for more information.

To view a list of other Houston businesses you can support, click here.