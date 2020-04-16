Man being sought in slaying of his estranged wife in Rosenberg

ROSENBERG, Texas – Police are searching for a man believed to be connected to the slaying of his estranged wife in Rosenberg on Wednesday.

According to Rosenberg police, officers received a call about 10 p.m. regarding a domestic disturbance at a home in the 800 block of San Jacinto Street.

Officers arrived to find an injured woman. The woman later died from her injuries.

Police said Tomas Maldonado, 50, is believed to have made threats against the woman in the days leading up to her death. He’s also made similar threats to other family members, police said.

Tomas Maldonado is seen in this undated mug shot provided by the Rosenberg Police Department on April 16, 2020. (RPD)

Maldonado was last seen fleeing the scene in a red Chevrolet pickup with paper license plate No. 66503A8.

Police said Maldonado should be considered “extremely dangerous.”

Anyone with information on Maldonado’s whereabouts is asked to call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477.