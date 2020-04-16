HISD adopts new grading policy for remainder of school year

HOUSTON – The Houston Independent School District announced that it will be changing the grading policy for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

According to HISD, the new policy was put into effect to ensure that a student’s grades are not negatively impacted while they learn from home.

HISD’s new grading policy states:

No district grades taken after March 12, 2020 can negatively impact a student’s overall average for the course.

If a student’s grade in the final grading cycle negatively impacts their overall final grade in a course, that final cycle grade will be omitted in the calculation of the final grade for the course.

Individual schools have discretion for class assignments and grading, but they have been asked to be flexible and understanding of the burdens and limitations that COVID-19 has placed on students and families.

If parents or students are not able to submit their work digitally, they are encouraged to keep the assignments gathered in one place until further details are provided by the district.

More detailed information pertaining to grading can be accessed at Houstonisd.org/HealthAlerts