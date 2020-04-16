Here are the news conferences we plan to livestream today

Officials are holding a lot of news conferences as the coronavirus pandemic continues to unfold.

Below is a schedule of the livestreams Click2Houston.com plans to offer Thursday. This schedule is subject to change.

11 a.m. – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo plans to speak about new testing sites being opened in the country.

3 p.m. – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner plans to offer an update on how the city is responding to COVID-19

4 p.m. – President Donald Trump plans to announce his plan to reopen the country.

