Deputy opens fire on suspect who pulled a gun out during traffic stop, HCSO says; search for driver underway

HOUSTON – A deputy is OK after being shot at during a traffic stop and the suspect involved was injured after the deputy fired back in north Harris County Thursday, authorities said.

Deputies said the incident happened in the 550 block of Beaver Bend Road at around 1:42 a.m. when the deputy noticed a white sedan speeding and made a U-turn to try and stop the driver.

The vehicle stopped and a male passenger jumped out and led the deputy on a short foot pursuit before pulling a gun on the deputy, authorities said.

The deputy, who has five years on the job, said he feared for his life and fired the weapon multiple times, striking the suspect more than once in his lower extremities.

Deputies said the suspect was taken to the hospital, where he has come out of surgery and is now in critical/serious condition in the ICU. He is expected to survive.

The deputy was not injured. Investigators said a pistol and a bag of crystal methamphetamine were found at the scene.

Deputies said they are looking for home surveillance videos of the shooting. They are also looking for the female driver who fled the scene.

Deputies will consult with the district attorney’s office to determine the charges on the female driver and the male suspect.