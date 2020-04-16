Ask 2: Where online can you apply for unemployment?
Question: What website do you go to to file for unemployment?
Answer: You can apply for unemployment benefits online through the Texas Workforce Commission.
To apply, you will need:
- Last employer's business name and address
- First and last dates (month, day and year) you worked for your last employer
- Number of hours worked and pay rate if you worked this week (including Sunday)
- Information related to your normal wage
- Alien Registration Number (if not a U.S. citizen or national)
If you’re unsure how to apply, TWC provides a step-by-step guide on how to navigate the online application process.
To begin the application process, click here.
