Ask 2: Where online can you apply for unemployment?

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

HOUSTONAt KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: What website do you go to to file for unemployment?

Answer: You can apply for unemployment benefits online through the Texas Workforce Commission.

To apply, you will need:

  • Last employer's business name and address
  • First and last dates (month, day and year) you worked for your last employer
  • Number of hours worked and pay rate if you worked this week (including Sunday)
  • Information related to your normal wage
  • Alien Registration Number (if not a U.S. citizen or national)

If you’re unsure how to apply, TWC provides a step-by-step guide on how to navigate the online application process.

To begin the application process, click here.

Do you have a burning H-Town-related question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.

