Ask 2: Where online can you apply for unemployment?

Question: What website do you go to to file for unemployment?

Answer: You can apply for unemployment benefits online through the Texas Workforce Commission.

To apply, you will need:

Last employer's business name and address

First and last dates (month, day and year) you worked for your last employer

Number of hours worked and pay rate if you worked this week (including Sunday)

Information related to your normal wage

Alien Registration Number (if not a U.S. citizen or national)

If you’re unsure how to apply, TWC provides a step-by-step guide on how to navigate the online application process.

To begin the application process, click here.

