SUPPORT LOCAL: Get to know DLA Editors & Proofers, who says they have an ‘A+ rating’ with the Better Business Bureau

Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them.

How did the business start?

Born and raised in Houston, editor in chief and owner David Lombardino started his career in 2001 as an editor for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), where he mastered the knowledge and skills needed to edit a broad range of documents. He returned to the U.S. in 2008 to found a premier provider of high-quality document editing, critique, consultation and proofreading services, and thus began DLA Editors & Proofers.

What services does DLA Editors & Proofers offer?

DLA Editors & Proofers provides document proofreading, editing, critique, revision and consultation services for applicants, academics, businesses, writers and professionals. The company has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

“Send us your documents for proofreading, editing and feedback,” the owner wrote to KPRC. “Our expertise spans a broad range of projects.”

Visit dlaeditors.com for more information.

