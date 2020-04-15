Renderings show new Marktplatz building at Wurstfest grounds in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Wurstfest will be ready for its 60th annual celebration in New Braunfels after the Marktplatz building was declared a total loss due to a devastating fire last November.

Renderings posted to the Wurstfest Facebook page show what the new building is expected to look like when it’s completed sometime this year.

Is it November 6th yet? Who needs a sausage on a stick (or pork chop on a stick) and a funnel cake? While we all do our... Posted by Wurstfest on Friday, April 10, 2020

Wurstfest will kick off Nov. 6 and will commemorate the 175th anniversary of the founding of New Braunfels.

“We have no doubt we will be back, we are resilient," said Kelly Kistner, chief of security and safety for Wurstfest, at a press conference in November.

The adjacent Wursthalle building sustained smoke and heat damage but was still considered structurally sound following the fire.

KSAT’s Sky 12 helicopter flew overhead and captured video of some of the damage to the buildings after the fire was extinguished.

Wurstfest is a New Braunfels tradition that started in 1961 and celebrates the city’s German heritage. The 10-day annual festival, which attracts thousands of visitors every year, wrapped up just days before the devastating fire.

