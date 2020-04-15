Mayor Turner says he plans to create task force for at-risk communities to fight COVID-19

HOUSTON – A variety of coronavirus topics were discussed in Houston’s City Council meeting Wednesday morning. Council members made it clear they were continuing to their quest to find new ways to attack the coronavirus.

During the meeting, Mayor Sylvester Turner said he plans to create a task force to provide additional resources to at-risk communities. He also said the city is working to provide free facial masks and hand sanitizer to people that need it.

Distance learning was brought up, and council members discussed setting up more hot spots in the city and providing laptops to students that need them. Mayor Turner added our social distancing is paying dividends.

“Our hospitals have been able to tend to the need of people in their baseline capacity, and they have not had to go to the surge capacity yet, hopefully, that will continue, but that is an indication that the social distancing and the sacrifices that people are making in the region, those things are working,” said Turner.

Turner also said in the near future, he plans to announce his plan on how to reopen Houston.