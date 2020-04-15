Man, woman shot in truck while being followed in NE Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting they said left a man and woman injured while driving in northeast Harris County Tuesday.

Deputies said the incident happened in the 4900 block of Mohawk at around 10:30 p.m. when a driver in a green truck noticed he was being followed. Deputies said the person in the vehicle following him opened fire on the vehicle, striking him and a woman.

According to deputies, the man is in the hospital in fair condition. The woman was struck in the head and is in critical condition, deputies said.

Investigators said they are looking for video from surrounding areas.

Deputies said a similar vehicle was in an accident five miles from scene. It is unknown if these two scenes are connected.