Alief woman finds purpose making facial masks for store employees

ALIEF, Texas – A much-needed talent during a time she never thought her gift would be needed.

Cheryl Angell, of Alief, a self-described hoarder of fabric and very good sewer saw the need to make facial masks during this crisis when she walked into the nearby Dollar Tree store on South Dairy Ashford near Briar Forest Drive last week. None of the workers was wearing a mask. She asked why and she says she was told the store hadn’t provided any.

"I said, 'Well if you had them would you wear them?' And they said, 'Yeah we would wear them,'" Angell recalled.

So she decided to buy material to make the masks but says things changed when an assistant manager learned she would make them free of charge.

“She told the checker, ‘Give her whatever’s in her basket,’” she said.

Angell made 20 masks for the workers and delivered them in two days.

The timing was perfect for the employees and for Angell who says the day before she visited the store she had become quite depressed about our current situation. Things changed after that visit.

“I think I sowed until about 2:30 that morning,” Angell said. “It just gave me a real sense of purpose to know that you’re really making a difference.”

She has made more than 100 masks for family, friends, and neighbors and says she's not done yet.

"Honestly I'm thinking I might continue to make masks," Angell said. "Just in case this hidden enemy tries to surface next time, surface again in the fall so we'll be even better prepared."

Angell said the workers at the store were very grateful she made the masks. She said she believes she has enough material to make more than 5,000 masks and will make that many if needed.