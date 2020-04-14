SUPPORT LOCAL: This new plumbing company is offering discounted services for those who’ve been ‘laid off or have had their hours cut’

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

How did the business start?

“We opened in mid-January of this year,” the owner wrote to KPRC. “Our master plumber went into plumbing 15 years ago when he found out that he had a baby on the way. He started specializing in water heaters eight years ago.”

What services does Armstrong Plumbing Company offer?

The plumbing company specializes in conventional and tankless water heaters.

“Although we are new and are still trying to navigate starting a business, we want to give back to the community,” the owner wrote. “We are offering discounted services for people that have been laid off or have had their hours cut.”

How is Armstrong Plumbing Company dealing with current challenges?

“Starting a business has been hard especially since we are living in a world of unknowns but we are fortunate enough to still be able to help people in need," the owner wrote.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

Visit Armstrong Plumbing Company on Facebook for more information or call them at (281) 485-3838.

