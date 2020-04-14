SUPPORT LOCAL: This freelance graphic designer wants to help Houston businesses get their information across on social media

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

How did the business start?

Owner Esperanza Garcia was a full-time graphic designer at a local credit union prior to becoming a freelancer and a stay-at-home mom after her daughter was born.

What services does Tiny Giraffe Design offer?

Garcia is offering a free social media image to help local businesses get their information out on social media platforms. “I’ve seen a lot of DIY images and I just want to help and provide this service for them,” the owner wrote. The image will let customers know how to reach the business and how to purchase its products.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

For more information or to begin the design process of your images, contact Tiny Giraffe Design through her website.

