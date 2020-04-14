Police need help identifying man wanted in connection with fatal shooting

HOUSTON – Police are asking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with the shooting death of 28-year-old Matthew Harris in north Harris County.

The shooting happened on April 5 around 12:06 a.m. at a strip center parking lot on Greens Road near Imperial Valley Drive, authorities said.

Surveillance video caught the gunman as he approached Harris and opened fire on him before stealing some of Harris’ belongings, including his shoes, authorities said.

Police said the gunman fled the scene in Harris’ black Cadillac, which was found at a nearby location.

Harris was rushed to a hospital, where he later died, police said.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for any information that could lead to the identification, charging or arrest of the gunman.

Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip by calling 713-222-8477 (TIPS0 or online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.