Man found shot to death outside northwest Harris County gas station

HOUSTON – A man was found shot to death late Monday outside of a gas station in northwest Harris County.

The shooting was reported about 11:30 p.m. at the Citgo station at the corner of West Road and Easton Commons Drive.

According to Harris County deputies, authorities arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

The man’s identity was not immediately released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.