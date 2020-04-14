Man accused of killing mother while she cooked in west Houston home, police say

HOUSTON – A man faces a murder charge after being accused of killing his mother at her home in west Houston, according to Houston police.

The incident was reported at noon on Friday at a home in the 3200 block of Shawdowfern Court.

Mohammed Rasheed, 24, was charged with murder in connection with the death of B. Rasheed, 55, police say.

Officials said the woman was in her kitchen cooking when she was shot and stabbed by Mohammed Rasheed. Police said the woman was found dead at the scene. Mohammed was arrested and booked into Harris County Jail.

The motive for the killing is unknown.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-309-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.