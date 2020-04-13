SUPPORT LOCAL: Mercado Multiservices owner says in the past he has rescued people from flooded areas

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

What is Mercado Multiservices?

The business is a multiservice office that provides income tax preparation, insurance, bookkeeping and notary public services.

How has the business found success?

“We have found that being truthful and honest with our clients goes a long way,” the owner wrote to KPRC. “I have done water rescues during the recent floods beginning with Harvey. I bought a jet ski when Harvey happened so I can specifically go out and rescue people from flooded areas.”

Where is Mercado Multiservices located?

Mercado Multiservices is located at 12755 Walters Road Suite C.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

Mercado Multiservices is providing free estimates on all of its services. Visit mercadomultiservice.com for more information.

