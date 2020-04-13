SUPPORT LOCAL: Get to know Kosher Bites, who’s owner says they are struggling to make ends meet

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

What is Kosher Bite?

Kosher Bite is a family-owned restaurant that serves Mediterranean cuisine including shawarma, kabob, falafel and lots of other selections.

How did the business start?

“We are relatively new in the business,” the owner wrote to KPRC. “Our passion for good food and pleasing the customer is endless and we work for your satisfied smiles.”

Where is Kosher Bite located?

Kosher Bite is located at 9804 Hillcroft Street.

How is Kosher Bite dealing with current challenges?

“With COVID-19 hitting strong, our business suffered a great loss of customers,” the owner wrote. “We had to lay off half of our staff and we are struggling to make ends meet. With your support we would be able to keep our heads afloat and God willing will get back on our feet soon.”

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

You can help this business by ordering for delivery through DoorDash or Uber Eats.

To view a list of other Houston businesses you can support, click here.