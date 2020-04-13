Ask 2: Are parking meters in the city free during the coronavirus outbreak?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The original question: Are parking meters in the city free during the lockdown?

The short answer: No.

Parking meters in the City of Houston are still operating under the same regulations, according to a representative from the city’s 311 Service Center.

The representative said it is important for drivers to follow the signages for meter enforcement times.

Parking meters are free after 6 p.m. from Monday through Saturday, free all day Sunday and are not enforced during official city holidays.

Drivers can pay for metered parking with coins, bills, credit or debit cards.

For more information on the city’s parking-meter regulations, click here.

Do you have a burning H-Town-related question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.